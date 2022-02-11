Diego Forlan comes out of retirement at 42 in Uruguay

Former La Liga star Diego Forlan has confirmed his plans to come out of retirement at the ripe age of 42.

The ex-Uruguayan international announced his decision to hang up his boots back in 2018 after spells in Brazil, Japan, India and Hong Kong in the final years of his career.

Forlan established himself as a fans favourite after arriving in Spain in 2004 on the back of an indifferent spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

He netted 54 goals in 106 league games with Villarreal across three seasons, before joining Atletico Madrid in 2007.

He went on to win the Europa League and European Super Cup in four years in Madrid alongside a Copa America title with Uruguay in 2011.

After brief managerial spells in his native country in 2021, at Penarol and Atenas, he has now opted to get back out on the field.

Forlan will turn out in the La Liga Universitaria de Deportes de Uruguay (Uruguayan Universities League) in the 2022 season after joining the Old Boys & Old Girls Club over 40 team.

The league welcomed Forlan, via social media, following the confirmation, with the 42-year-old stating he wants to get back playing football to ‘have fun and share time with friends, as I haven’t played football since my farewell game’.

¡ʜᴏʟᴀ, ᴅɪᴇɢᴏ! ⚽️😍 𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗼 @DiegoForlan7 𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗮 𝗹𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗮 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘀 🤜🤛 𝗘𝘀𝘁á𝘀 𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗮 🏡#𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀𝗟𝗮𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗮 pic.twitter.com/hdM9zcU8n5 — Liga Universitaria de Deportes (@LUD_Oficial) February 10, 2022

