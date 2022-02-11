Real Madrid are set for a huge injury boost ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have a tricky La Liga clash with Villarreal to worry about first this weekend, but attention will quickly turn to Tuesday night.

Real Madrid face PSG away from home in the Champions League on Tuesday night in what will be the tie of the round.

And ahead of that game, they have been sweating on the fitness of star striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema has scored 24 goals this season and he has been the go-to man as far as goals are concerned.

The Frenchman has missed the last two games with injury, and it’s expected he will miss a third.

Benzema is still working individually, and he now faces a race against time to be fit for the PSG clash.

But Carlo Ancelotti has issued some good news by way of a nod.

Ancelotti was asked by a cameraman on the way out of the Valdebebas training ground whether Benzema will be fit for PSG and he nodded to suggest yes.

Good news for Real Madrid…at least cautiously.