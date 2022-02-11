Carlo Ancelotti has issued a an update on the status of frontman Luka Jovic.

Jovic has largely struggled since his 2019 arrival on a big-money fee, the Serbian getting few opportunities behind Karim Benzema.

He was even sent out on loan last season, and nothing much has changed following his return this term.

Jovic did impress in a couple of appearances earlier in the campaign, but he has still made just 12 appearances, starting none.

It was expected he would start last weekend when Real Madrid faced Granada, with Benzema out.

But after battling coronavirus of late, Jovic was not deemed fit enough to feature.

Benzema is also out this weekend as Real Madrid prepare to face Villarreal, and this time, there is better news over Jovic’s availability.

Ancelotti revealed in his pre-match press conference: “He is much better, he is recovering from his covid absence.

“He probabilities to play tomorrow.”

Whether Jovic is fit enough to start is another question, but it seems he could well play a part, be it off the bench or otherwise.