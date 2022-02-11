Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a possible appearance for Gareth Bale this weekend.

Bale has had a difficult season so far, making three appearances in the first three games of the season before picking up two long-term injuries.

The Welshman hasn’t played for Real Madrid since, and he has been kept on the bench for the last three games despite being fit, and despite Karim Benzema‘s absence in the last two.

In recent weeks, Ancelotti has played down any Bale involvement, simply saying that it is up to him whether the winger plays.

But his latest response over the veteran forward seems to be a bigger hint at a possible involvement ahead of this weekend’s clash with Villarreal.

“My personal relationship with him is very well, he is committed,” Ancelotti said in his press conference.

“I see him as being ready to play. When I put him on, he will fulfil.

“Can someone tell me why I don’t put more on him… Yes. But in the last 15 days I see him with intensity. He’s ready ”

Real Madrid will be without Benzema for this game, and with Isco Alarcon nor Marco Asensio particularly impressing in the Frenchman’s absence, Bale could play in a central role having had experience of playing there in the past.

Luka Jovic is also an option, but while he is in contention for Saturday, he has struggled with match fitness after a bout of coronavirus.