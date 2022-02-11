Barcelona still haven’t made progress on contract talks with Sergi Roberto.

The long-serving midfielder is out of contract as of this summer, and on course to leave the club for nothing.

Roberto has been with Barca since his youth days, representing the first team for 12 years, but there is no certainty over his future.

Barca are playing the slow game over the versatile midfielder’s future, and Sport report a decision will not be made until Roberto returns to fitness.

The 30-year-old will be out until March having opted for surgery on his thigh.

Roberto had been suffering from a reoccurring injury and it was recommended that he have surgery to fully fix the issue.

According to the report, Barca won’t resume contract talks until Roberto returns, and at that point, it will be up to Xavi Hernandez to make the decision.

Xavi will be expected to make the decision over whether to keep Roberto as he continues to build his squad, while keeping an eye on the financial situation.

It still seems likely Roberto will stay, given his versatility, quality and the cost involved in replacing him.

But there will be a wait for any further progress, with his recovery coming first.