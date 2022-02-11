Barcelona’s hopes of signing Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta may have received a big blow.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with the Spain international ahead of this summer.

Azpilicueta’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire this summer, and he has been tipped to leave given his reduced involvement this season.

The full-back is an attractive option given his high-level experience and ability to play as a central player in a back three.

He could be just what Barcelona need as they look to prioritise other areas, but there could be a big problem.

As reported by EFE via Sport, Chelsea are said to have an option in Azpilicueta’s contract which means they can unilaterally extend his deal at the end of the season.

That could be a real problem for Barca, who seemingly wanted to snap up the experienced defender for free.

Though, given Azpilicueta’s fine relationship with Chelsea, the London club are likely to take his wishes into account.

The potential move might just come down to whether Azpilicueta wants to leave Chelsea, and indeed whether he wants to join Barcelona.