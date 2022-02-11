Former Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Valverde has been out of work since leaving Barca after around three years in 2020.

The former Athletic Club boss was a success at Camp Nou, winning two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

But he has taken a break from football until recently, when it seems like has been edging back towards getting a job somewhere.

Over recent months, it has been suggested that Valverde might like his next job to come in the Premier League having already racked up seven jobs in La Liga.

And according to The Telegraph, Leeds United could be interested in hiring him.

Marcelo Bielsa remains in place at Elland Road, but he is under pressure with the Whites just five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds chief Victor Orta knows the Spanish market well, being a Spaniard, and Valverde could be an interesting appointment, if indeed Bielsa does leave.