Barcelona are already said to have lined up a back-up plan to Erling Haaland.

The Blaugrana had a busy January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore.

And they are expected to build on that with a busy summer, with their La Liga salary cap expected to raise significantly.

Barca chief Mateu Alemany has restructured the club’s debt while the club have also agreed a large sponsorship deal with Spotify.

And that should give Barca the amination they need to raise their salary cap and to make summer signings.

With that in mind, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is being heavily linked.

Haaland is expected to be on the move this summer with a €75million release clause kicking in.

But competition is rife, and Sport claim Barca already have a back-up plan.

If Haaland goes off the table, it’s reported Real Sociedad frontman Alexander Isak could become the target.

Isak has an even higher release clause of around €80million, though it’s not clear whether Real Sociedad might accept a little less.

Isak is key for La Real, but such any club can be susceptible toa large offer, even if it is below the set release clause.

For now, however, Haaland will remain Barcelona’s priority.