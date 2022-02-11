Atletico Madrid just can’t seem to buy luck when it comes to keeping their centre-backs fit.

Los Rojiblancos have been a defensive disaster this season, conceding more goals than ever under Diego Simeone.

That has been the root cause of their downfall, going from La Liga champions to battling to get back into the top four.

They haven’t been helped by injuries, however, or indeed the departure of key right-back Kieran Trippier in the summer.

One of the biggest problems has been keeping starting centre-backs Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic together.

Throughout this season, the pair have been separated more often than not, with Savic missing 10 games through injury and Gimenez missing four.

Simeone has been forced to call upon Felipe as a result, with Mario Hermoso also slotting in, both at centre-back and full-back.

Even midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has been forced to drop in at times, and this run of luck is not getting much better.

Savic returned from his latest injury within the last fortnight, and now Gimenez has been ruled out for this weekend’s clash with Getafe through coronavirus.

Simeone must be hitting the roof at this point, but at least covid won’t keep Gimenez out for too long, and Atleti, with everything crossed, should be able to look forward to having both of his starting centre-backs fit together over the back-end of the season.