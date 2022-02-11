Aston Villa could well sign Barcelona exile Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal.

Coutinho joined the Premier League club on a loan deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

In just three games, the Brazilian has managed two goals and two assists. He scored and assisted twice in his last appearance, helping to secure a point against Leeds United.

And Coutinho has already impressed boss Steven Gerrard, who is already keen to make the move permanent, according to Sport.

It’s reported Villa have an option to buy worth €40million included in the loan deal.

But it’s said the Midlands club are hoping to reduce the fee they will have to pay, while also agreeing a reduced contract with Coutinho.

That could put Barca in a difficult position. On the face of it, they shouldn’t be considering losing any more money given they signed the midfielder for more than €130million back in 2018.

But if Villa are a guaranteed buyer, they may be better off taking what they can get to get some sort of fee in, and indeed to get Coutinho’s giant salary off their books.