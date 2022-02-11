Villarreal star Alberto Moreno believes there are similarities between Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp.

Moreno has enjoyed a resurgence this season, coming into his own in a more advanced position.

The full-back has been playing as a winger for Villarreal, with Emery utilising the Andalusian’s attacking strengths.

Moreno endured a lull in his career a couple of years moving to Liverpool, and he was often criticised for his defensive liabilities.

But a fresh start at Villarreal has done him the world of good, and he has already won a Europa League title, adding to the one he won at Sevilla, also under Emery.

Moreno has scored six and assisted four already this season, and ahead of this weekend’s big clash with Real Madrid, he has been asked by Diario AS about the differences between former boss Klopp and current head coach Emery.

He responded: Emery and Klopp are similar – very professional, very obsessed in everything, in tactics and in everything.

“The truth is that they are both coaches of a very high level.”