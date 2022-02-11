Villarreal star Alberto Moreno believes Real Madrid will lose their reference point should Karim Benzema miss out this weekend.

Benzema is currently struggling with injury having suffered a muscular injury around two weeks ago.

The Frenchman has missed Real Madrid‘s last two games, and still working individually as of Thursday, it is likely he will miss the tricky clash with Villarreal this weekend.

Real Madrid face PSG on Tuesday and they don’t want to take any risks with Benzema ahead of that game.

And that could see them go without their top scorer for the trip to Castellon, something Villarreal star Moreno believes could be impactful.

“Benzema is the best. he and Vinicius make the difference at Madrid.

“Without Benzema, they lose the reference of play up top and the goal.

“We cannot deny that if he doesn’t come it is better. But as I have said, it’s Madrid, and we already know about their capacity.

“They are very good, very competitive, you only have to see the numbers they have.

“If you think that you can win or take anything for granted, you are out.”

Moreno has been excellent for Villarreal so far this season, impressing in a wing role.

The Spaniard has largely played as a full-back throughout his career, but it’s no secret that his strength lie in attacking.

And Unai Emery has utilised that, playing him further up and reaping the benefits from it.