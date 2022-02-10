Watch: Riqui Puig filmed autographing a pig while leaving Barcelona training

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig was filmed autographing a pig while leaving training on Thursday afternoon. No explanation was given but many observers noted it was simply another normal day at Barcelona, where things are a bit different to other clubs.

The 22-year-old came through La Masia and made his debut for Barcelona’s first team toward the end of 2018, but he’s failed to establish a place in the side in the manner younger players like Pedri and Gavi have. He’s made 51 appearances totalling 1,706 minutes since, scoring a goal and contributing three assists.

His future at Camp Nou is uncertain. Many figured that the appointment of Xavi Hernandez toward the end of 2021 could have been a godsend for the Catalan youngster, but it hasn’t really worked out like that. He’s played just 15% of Barcelona’s La Liga minutes so far this season across ten appearances.

But Barcelona are showing signs of improvement. They’re unbeaten in five and have won three of those games, and currently sit fourth in La Liga following their 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid this past weekend. They’re two points clear of fifth-placed Atletico and two points behind third-placed Real Betis.