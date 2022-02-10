Steven Gerrard has praised Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho with the Brazilian continuing to impress for Aston Villa.

Coutinho joined Villa on a loan deal until the end of the season, with his Barcelona struggles continuing.

And he is already making an impression, working under former Liverpool teammate Gerrard.

The 29-year-old has made three Premier League appearances so far, and he has already scored twice and assisted twice.

Villa have climbed up to 11th place with improved form of late, and they drew 3-3 with Leeds United last night, a game in which Coutinho managed a goal and two assists.

Coutinho is showing what Barcelona could have but never had after signing the midfielder for more than €130million in 2018.

And Villa boss Gerrard believes a renewed happiness is contributing to the improved form.

“He seems happy, we have given the stage to go and enjoy his football again,” said Gerrard, as per the Mirror.

“His vision and his awareness, if you don’t love watching that you should stop watching football.”

Coutinho is under contract until 2023 at Barcelona, but Aston Villa do have an option to buy, one they may already be tempted to take up.