Real Madrid’s predicted starting lineup for Champions League date with Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League. It’s a massive clash between two of the very best teams in the European game, exactly the kind of fixture the Champions League was built to deliver.

Madrid are currently six points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top of La Liga while PSG are running away with Ligue 1. They’re 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

But this season hasn’t been a bed of roses for the French side. They signed, amongst others, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi during the summer but haven’t played the kind of scintillating football that was expected of them. Madrid, despite their recent wobble in the Copa del Rey, will certainly fancy their chances.

According to Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti could start Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. The three of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos would start together, while Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior would lead the line.