Real Madrid are said to have been offered the chance to sign new Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic signed for Juventus during the January transfer window for a fee of around €81million having lit up Serie A for Fiorentina.

Including his first goal for Juve, Vlahovic has already scored 21 goals across all competitions this season, despite only making 25 appearances.

Vlahovic was one of the most sought after strikers in the winter window, and it seems Real Madrid might have had the chance to sign him.

According to Cadena SER via Diario AS, Los Blancos were presented with the transfer opportunity, but they gave a ‘firm no’.

It’s reported that Los Blancos are concentrating fully on securing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Real Madrid are being careful not to make any signing that would make Mbappe feel as though he is not going to be the main attraction.

And combined with the financial aspect, with Mbappe requiring a huge bonus and wage, Los Blancos decided to pass up on Vlahovic, opening the window for him to join Juventus instead.