Paris Saint-Germain star Leandro Paredes is backing Lionel Messi to turn things around in Paris.

Messi’s move to PSG has worked out far from perfectly so far, with the former Barcelona star not exactly takin the move in his stride.

The 34-year-old has still managed an impressive seven goals and seven assists in 19 appearances across all competitions, but it’s clear he is not at his best.

Injuries have not helped, but there pressure is on Messi to take it up a gear, especially ahead of next week’s all important Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.

Messi has a habit of scoring against Real Madrid, and PSG will be relying on their Argentine superstar to turn up as they look to take a step towards winning their first Champions League title.

In a recent interview with PSG, Messi’s club and international teammates Paredes has been backing hin to turn things around.

“It’s not easy, not even for Leo – who is the best in the world – to arrive at a club, to have success and perform at 100%.

“It’s difficult to adapt to a new country, to a new club and to new teammates after so much time at another club.”

Paredes added: “It’s Leo Messi. I am sure that he is going to turn the situation around.”