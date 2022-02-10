Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns up to Barcelona training in a spectacular Ferrari 488 GTB

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal this January transfer window and made his debut during the Blaugrana’s 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday.

But their eyes are already firmly fixed on the next fixture, a trip to Espanyol this coming weekend. They trained at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday morning and the Gabonese striker was one of the first to arrive, turning up in a spectacular Ferrari 488 GTB.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assure that the car cost him nothing less than the princely sum of €400k. And it’s not the only high-end automobile in his collection. He also owns, among others, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Range Rover Sport Mansory. Quite the collection, indeed.

Barcelona are fourth in La Liga, two points clear of fifth-placed Atletico and two points behind third-placed Real Betis. They’re also looking forward to taking on Napoli in the Europa League.