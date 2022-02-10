Nicolas Anelka reveals he thinks Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer

Nicolas Anelka has said that he thinks Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer to join Real Madrid according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman also gave Madrid a slight advantage in the last 16 of the Champions League, when they’ll of course face off against PSG.

“It’s an early final, it could be,” Anelka said. “Two great teams, two great clubs. I give Madrid a small advantage because they have more experience. When they arrive at these moments they are always very strong. But PSG have extraordinary players and so they can also get a good result.”

Anelka was logical when analysing Mbappe’s future. “What I can say is that generally when a player’s contract runs out he wants to leave. If he wanted to stay I think he would have signed earlier. I think he’ll be at Madrid next year.”

Anelka is well-placed on this topic as he’s a Frenchman who played for both PSG and Madrid. He came through the former’s youth system before leaving for Arsenal and then Madrid, only to return to PSG after his spells in England and Spain. As a French international he contributed 14 goals in 69 caps, while he scored 19 in 69 for PSG and seven in 33 for Madrid.

Mbappe is the hottest young talent in the European game. He joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and has scored 152 goals in 201 appearances for the French club. He’s also scored 24 goals in 53 game for the French national team.