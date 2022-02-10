Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update on Neymar Jr.

Neymar has missed the last 11 games with an ankle injury, and he faces a race against time to be fit for next week’s mouth-watering Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

PSG are desperate to win their first Champions League, and they might just have the best chance they will ever have this season, given the squad they have built.

But keeping Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe all fit at the same time has proved a challenge.

Messi is not fit, as is Mbappe, but Neymar has not been able to shake off his ankle problem.

And it’s not going to get better ahead of PSG’s clash with Rennes on Friday, either, but the Brazilian does have a chance of returning in time for the Real Madrid clash, according to Pochettino.

“Neymar is improving, but he is not going to be in the team tomorrow,” Pochettino said in his latest press conference, as cited by Marca.

“We will see if he will be there for Real Madrid, that is the idea.

“All the best want to play in the biggest games. He already knows what it is to play injured in these games and he has to be mature to channel the energy and play in the best condition when it’s possible.”