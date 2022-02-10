Mauricio Pochettino has sent a warning to Real Madrid ahead of Tuesday night’s big game

Pochettino and his Paris Saint-Germain side are preparing to do battle with Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

And there are narratives aplenty, with Lionel Messi going up against his old enemy, while Sergio Ramos could face his former club, even if he has to wait until the second leg.

The heavyweight clash is tie of the round, and it could also see Kylian Mbappe play against his future club.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer with his contract set to expire.

And ahead of the game, PSG boss Pochettino has been discussing the Frenchman, highlighting that he is ‘lethal’ wherever he plays across the front three.

“Kylian is a player that can play in any position in attack, I don’t think you can pigeonhole him into a position,” Pochettino said in his latest press conference, as detailed by Marca.

“He has to have freedom to more and we like that.

“He has to feel free to give his best. We try to support him through our system because he is lethal through the right, left and centre.”