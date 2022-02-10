Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued a verdict on the Karim Benzema situation.

Benzema is battling to be fit on time to start for Real Madrid against PSG in a mouth-watering Champions League clash on Tuesday, but there are no guarantees.

The Frenchman has missed the last two games, and that figure is likely to increase to three this weekend when Real Madrid face Villarreal.

Benzema is Real Madrid’s leading scorer this season, netting 24 goals across all competitions, and his absence would be sorely felt against PSG.

Every team needs its star players for a heavyweight tie like this one, and Real Madrid fans will be sitting nervously, with their star frontman still only training individually five days before the big game.

PSG boss Pochettino was asked about the situation in his latest press conference, and while he doesn’t want to say Benzema’s absence would help PSG, he has detailed how important the frontman is to Real Madrid.

“He is a great player and he is showing is talent year after year at Real Madrid,” he said, as detailed by Marca.

“He is a great player. If he doesn’t play, he is an important miss for Real Madrid.

“I will not say it benefits Paris, but it’s clear that he is a top striker.

“In the analysis of any team, a lot is taken into account whether Benzema plays or not.”