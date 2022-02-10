Leeds United are considering appointing Ernesto Valverde if Marcelo Bielsa leaves the club

Leeds United are considering appointing former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to replace Marcelo Bielsa according to Diario AS. Bielsa has done a superb job but his contract expires in the summer and it looks unlikely he’s going to renew his deal.

Leeds have endured a tough season and are in the midst of a battle to avoid relegation. Having said that, they’d still like Bielsa to stay on for a fifth campaign but it doesn’t seem that the Chilean himself is keen on the idea.

That means alternatives have been put on the table. Some of the names mentioned as well as Valverde include Jesse Marsch and Carlos Coberan, with Diego Martinez considered an outside bet. Valverde replaced Bielsa before, of course, at Athletic Club.

Valverde, 57, is best known for his three-year spell at Camp Nou in charge of Barcelona between 2017 and 2020. Under his watch the Blaugrana won La Liga twice as well as both the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana. He’s been out of work since.