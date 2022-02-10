Karim Benzema is still working individually ahead of next week’s crunch clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman has been out with injury for the last fortnight or so after picking up a muscular injury during Real Madrid’s draw with Elche.

He missed last week’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club and failed to return in time to feature in the La Liga win over Granada.

It was thought he would return ahead of this weekend’s tricky trip to Castellon to face Villarreal.

But that now looks out of the question. Today’s (Thursday) training session saw Benzema training on his own again.

The Frenchman is now working with the ball on the grass, but he remains away from the group.

Real Madrid won’t take any risks with him ahead of next week’s big Champions League clash with PSG.

And at this point, there are no guarantees over whether he will be fit for that game.

But Real Madrid remain hopeful he can make it, while Ferland Mendy is back in full training, and indeed contention, having missed recent weeks.