Karim Benzema has not yet decided whether he will sign another contract at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is in the form of his life, already racking up 24 goals this season across all competitions, putting himself on track for the best scoring season of his career.

And he still has a year remaining on his contract, with Florentino Perez said to be keen to add another year to that deal.

That could give Benzema the chance to work with international teammate Kylian Mbappe at club level.

But according to Diario AS, Benzema is unsure at this point whether he will stay at Real Madrid beyond his current contract, which will take him up to 35 years of age.

The issue is tied up in the Erling Haaland situation, too, with Real Madrid not wanting to have both Benzema and Haaland at the club, and especially not if they are successful in bringing in Mbappe.

Having all three would mean one has to sit on the bench, an unrealistic scenario to expect of any of them given they are some of the best players in the world.

That could mean Los Blancos have to miss out on Haaland, who is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this year.

But it will be interesting to see what Benzema decides, either way.