Giuliano Simeone renews his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2025

Giuliano Simeone has renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2025 according to a report by Diario Sport. The 19-year-old Argentine is, of course, the son of Diego Simeone and has scored 12 goals for Atletico B so far this season.

“I’m very happy to extend my relationship with Atletico Madrid and I hope to return all the trust they have placed in me,” Giuliano said to the club’s website. “Atletico Madrid is a family for me. I feel that we’re all very close and they’re the best.

Giuliano joined Atletico in 2019 and was part of the team that won group five of the Division of Honour last season. He also stepped up to Atletico B during that campaign, and is now a regular at first team training sessions under his father. He’s not yet made his debut for the first team, however.

Several clubs expressed interest in taking Giuliano on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window but it was decided that he was too important to Atletico B and that his development was best served by staying put for the time being.

Giuliano’s father, Diego, has been in charge of Atletico for just over a decade. Under his command Los Rojiblancos have won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, two Europa League titles and two European Super Cups.