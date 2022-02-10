Retirement at the end of this season appears to be out of the question for Gerard Pique.

Pique is now 35 years of age, and while extremely successful, his career has been a taxing one.

The centre-back has been at the very top level for the entirety of his career, and he has suffered his fair share of injury issues in recent years.

Fortunately, only one of his injury issues in recent years has been long-term, and he has managed to stay fit consistently in the last year.

Pique remains a big part of Xavi Hernandez‘s plans, and he remains a starting centre-back.

It’s for that reason he is not thinking about retirement, according Sport.

Pique is said to remain one of the fittest players in the squad, and his body is in fine shape, despite his advancing years.

He is likely to stay on as a result, with retirement not part of his though process currently.

He remains tied down to a contract at Camp Nou until 2024.