Dani Alves is furious with the decision that saw his suspension increased by one game.

The Barcelona veteran put in a superb performance against Atletico Madrid over the weekend, scoring and assisting as the Blaugrana stormed into fourth place with a 4-2 win.

But his performance was marred by a red card 20 minutes from time after he reached out and caught Yannick Carrasco on the back of the calf.

Replays show the decision was the correct one, and because Alves had no chance of winning the ball when making the challenge, he has been hit with a two-game suspension.

RFEF rules say the normal one-game suspension for a non-dangerous foul must be increased by a game if there was no intention to win the ball.

The decision means Alves will miss the Catalonia derby with Espanyol this weekend and the clash with Valencia, while he will also miss the Europa League clash with Napoli in between those games due to not being registered in that competition.

And it’s fair to say Alves hasn’t taken the news well.

“It’s ridiculous that a teammate of a profession is going to do damage to another on purpose,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We play a sport of risk and accidents happen, and you don’t have to go any further.

“Anyway, Carrasco, sorry for the accident again.”