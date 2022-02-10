Barcelona’s squad enjoyed a meal together today to welcome their winter signings

Barcelona, keen to continue the good dynamics the squad showed during their 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid last weekend, organised a meal after training this afternoon to welcome their winter signings to the club according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona signed Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window. They met with the rest of the squad at the Masia Can Ferran to enjoy a meal together, an idea to help maintain the good atmosphere in the dressing room ahead of their trip to Espanyol.

The only two of the squad who weren’t present at the meal was Ansu Fati, who’s in Madrid recovering from his muscle injury, and Sergi Roberto, who’s following a specific plan to recover from the problems he has with the rectus femoris in his right thigh.

Barcelona are fourth in La Liga as things stand, two points clear of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and two points behind third-placed Real Betis. As well as La Liga, they’re also still involved in the Europa League. They face Italian side Napoli in that competition.