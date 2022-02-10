Barcelona may just have a special weapon to reduce the fee they will have to pay to keep Adama Traore.

The Blaugrana recently brought Traore back to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Traore joined from Wolves, and he has already impressed, winning Man of the Match in his debut against Atletico Madrid, providing a brilliant assist.

Barcelona have an option to buy in the Traore deal worth €30million, and there is already talk of them activating it.

Joan Laporta has already made it clear he would like to keep Traore long-term.

But there could be a way for Barca to save some cash, thanks to winger Francisco Trincao.

Trincao is on loan with Wolves from Barca and he has already racked up 17 Premier League appearances.

As reported by Sport, a permanent departure for Trincao has not been ruled out, and Barca could reach a deal with Barca where they pay less to keep Traore while handing over their Portuguese winger.