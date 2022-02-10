Barcelona have identified Franck Kessie as Sergio Busquets’ long-term successor

Barcelona are hard at work preparing their squad for next season and one of the footballers of keen interest to them is Milan midfielder Franck Kessie according to Marca. Erling Haaland is their primary target but free agents like Kessie are also wanted.

Because Kessie’s contract with the Italian club will expire at the end of this season and it appears Barcelona are in pole position to secure his signature. But they’re not the only suitor. Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are also in the picture.

Milan bought Kessie from Atalanta for €24m in 2019 but his current transfer value is estimated to be in the region of €40m according to Transfermarkt. The Ivorian international has been identified as the long term successor to Sergio Busquets, who turns 34 this coming June, at the base of Barcelona’s midfield.

And Kessie can also score goals. He’s contributed five across both Serie A and the Champions League so far this season and hit 14 last campaign. He’s an exciting player who’d bring something very different to an already strong Barcelona midfield.