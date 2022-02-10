Barcelona are formalising the exit of their medical chief this week.

The Blaugrana have revamped their medical department following the appointment of Xavi Hernandez.

One of Xavi’s first acts was to change up the medical department, unhappy with the way the club have managed injuries over recent years.

As part of that, medical chief Ramon Canal has been dismissed, and his departure will be formalised this week, according to Diario AS.

Canal’s replacement has already been lined up, and Dr. Xavier Corbella will officially arrive within the next week.

Corbella will now oversee the whole medical department, and Barca will hope to have better luck with injuries as a direct consequence.

Barca know they have made mistakes with the likes of Ousmane Dembélé over inuries, and they will be hoping to manage similar situations much more effectively from here on out.

This change of step is the first step in that, and it has involved Barca president Joan Laporta firing someone he brought to the club during his first spell, in 2006.