Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 10.

Barcelona all in for Haaland

Barcelona are said to be going all out to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund star is expected to be on the move this summer, with his release clause coming into play.

Barca are said to be a contender, despite their financial issues, and Sport say they will try everything to land the Norwegian frontman.

Pique won’t retire

Gerard Pique is not understood to be considering retirement ahead of this summer.

The 35-year-old is still under contract until 2024 and he intends to see out at least another year of that deal, according to Sport.

Pique has struggled at times this season, but like the rest of his teammates, his form is improving under Xavi Hernandez.

Betis have one foot in final

Real Betis took a big step towards the Copa del Rey final on Wednesday night with an away win over Rayo Vallecano.

The home side managed to take the lead through Alvaro Garcia, but goals from William Carvalho and Borja Iglesias saw Los Verdiblancos come from behind.

Betis now take a 2-1 lead to the second leg, which will be at home.