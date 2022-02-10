Barcelona will have to address their centre-back issues this summer.

The Blaugrana enjoyed a strong January transfer window which saw them sign three new players.

Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all snapped up, with Xavi Hernandez significantly improving his attack.

But they are also expected to be bold int he summer window, when they are hoping to significantly increase their La Liga salary cap.

Their reduced cap has meant they have struggled to land additions this term, but with a new sponsorship deal with Spotify and the restructuring of long-term debt, Barca should see a big increase in their allowance next season.

And while the headlines will be made by attacking and midfield players, Barca have issues they need to address at centre-back.

Samuel Umtiti will likely be offloaded this summer, while Clement Lenglet could also leave, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Oscar Mingueza is another who could be out of the door, and Barca are well aware of Gerard Pique getting older.

With all that in mind, it’s clear Barcelona will have to sign at least one new centre-back signing, if not two.

And it seems Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen could be the man they turn to first.

Christensen is out of contract at the end of the season, and while his wage isn’t a low one, Barca are likely to move for the Dane in order to spend money elsewhere.

Another and more senior Chelsea centre-back in Antonio Rudiger could also be available for free, but his wage is going to be extremely high.

That means Christensen is favourite to make the move, and potentially as part of a double free signing with Cesar Azpilicueta also linked ahead of the end of his contract.

Azpilicueta can play at full-back and at centre-back, making him a potentially perfect signing for Barca, even if he does only serve as back-up.