Athletic Club and Valencia name starting lineups ahead of Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Athletic Club welcome Valencia to San Mames this evening for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. It’s a massive game between two of the biggest clubs in Spanish football.

Athletic entered the Copa at the last 32 due to their involvement in the Supercopa de Espana. They’ve beaten Atletico Mancha, Barcelona and Real Madrid to make it this far.

Valencia entered the competition in the first round. They’ve beaten Utrillas, Arenteiro, FC Cartagena, Atletico Baleares and Cadiz to make it up to the Basque Country tomorrow night.

Athletic are currently enjoying the better La Liga season of the two clubs. They’re eighth in the table as things stand, just a point off the Europa Conference League. Valencia are in eleventh.

The winner of the tie will face either Rayo Vallecano or Real Betis in the final of the Copa, a game that will take place at La Cartuja in Seville. Barcelona beat Athletic to win it last season.