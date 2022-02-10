Athletic Club and Valencia draw 1-1 at San Mames in the semi-final first leg of the Copa del Rey

Athletic Club welcomed Valencia to San Mames this evening for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. It’s massive tie between two of the biggest clubs in Spanish football.

But the two couldn’t be separated by the final whistle. Raul Garcia fired Athletic into the lead in the 37th minute only for Hugo Duro to draw Valencia level in the 65th. It’ll be decided at Mestalla.

Athletic entered the Copa at the last 32 due to their involvement in the Supercopa de Espana. They’ve beaten Atletico Mancha, Barcelona and Real Madrid to make it this far.

Valencia entered the competition in the first round. They’ve beaten Utrillas, Arenteiro, FC Cartagena, Atletico Baleares and Cadiz to make it up to this stage.

The winner of the tie will face either Rayo Vallecano or Real Betis in the final of the Copa, a game that will take place at La Cartuja in Seville. Barcelona beat Athletic to win it last season.