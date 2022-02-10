Aston Villa want to sign Phillippe Coutinho permanently but with a reduction in the agreed fee

Aston Villa want to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona during the upcoming summer transfer window but they’d like to renegotiate the purchase option, currently at €40m. Given that they’re going to take on the player’s full wage they feel it’s fair.

Coutinho has already proven that he has what it takes to be a decisive player for Steven Gerrard’s team, and loves playing in the Premier League according to Diario Sport. Villa are currently paying 65% of his rather large wage until the end of this season.

Barcelona are relaxed about the situation. They hope that the Brazilian can rediscover his best form at Villa Park and thus bring in a sizeable fee at the end of the season, whether that’s from Villa or another club. One thing for sure is that he won’t be returning to Camp Nou to form a part of Xavi Hernandez’s team. That ship has very much sailed.