Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has issued a brief update on his injury treatment.

Fati has had rotten luck with injuries over the last year or so, and he is once again sidelined.

The young striker first picked up a serious knee injury that kept him out for around nine months, and after returning, he suffered a hamstring injury which had him sidelined for another month.

It then looked as though he might be able to kick on, but he suffered an even worse muscular injury that will keep him out for over two months.

Surgery was recommended to Fati, but already tired of that long process, he opted for conservative treatment instead.

Barca‘s medical staff are now working to strengthen the muscles affected, and indeed those around it, to make sure that when he next returns, there is a low chance of re-injury.

And Barcelona will take no risks from here, preferring Fati to take longer if he needs it in order to return at 100% and to avoid any further setbacks.

Since the injury, we haven’t heard a lot from Fati, but Diario AS managed to catch him walking by in Barcelona and the youngster gave a brief update.

He said: “I am well, very happy. All is going well.”

Good news for Barca fans and indeed Fati himself, who deserves some luck.