Villarreal have confirmed the extent of Gerard Moreno’s latest injury blow.

Moreno has struggled with injury issues throughout this season so far, and his fitness troubles haven’t helped Villarreal in their bid to take the next step in competing for a top four finish.

The Spain international is the Yellow Submarine’s star man, finishing second in the La Liga scoring charts last season.

Moreno has largely struggled with hamstring issues this season, but over the weekend, he picked up a calf issue.

The striker cut a frustrated figure as he sat down on the bench at Betis, and it’s a big blow for Villarreal ahead of this weekend’s clash with Real Madrid and the Champions League date with Juventus in just under two weeks.

The Yellow Submarine have today confirmed that the injury is a muscular overload of the calf.

That will likely mean Moreno missed this weekend’s clash with Real Madrid, but it could be good news in terms of the Champions League clash.

The fact there is no strain or tear means Moreno could well be in contention to feature in the Round of 16 first leg tie on February 22nd.