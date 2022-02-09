Sergio Canales responds to missing Real Betis’ trip to Rayo Vallecano through covid-19

Real Betis travel to Vallecas this evening to lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in the semi-final first leg of the Copa del Rey. They’ll be without Sergio Canales according to a report by Marca, who’s tested positive for covid-19 and will have to self-isolate.

Canales tested positive on Tuesday afternoon in a round of routine tests conducted by the club. The Cantabrian is in good health and is following the mandated requirements laid down by the Spanish government. It’s bad news for Betis; the creative midfielder is one of their best players and he’s contributed six goals and eight assists across his 31 appearances this term.

But he’s not disheartened. “You train, you make an effort and you give yourself to play matches like tonight,” Canales tweeted. “It’s another stone in the road that I’ll accept with more desire and enthusiasm than ever. Come on, Betis. Come on my team.”

Betis are flying this season, fighting on three fronts. They’re currently third in La Liga and so would qualify for next season’s Champions League if the 2021/22 season ended right now. They’re also live in the Europa League as well as the Copa; they’ll face Zenit St. Petersburg in the next round.