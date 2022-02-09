Sergi Roberto looks increasingly like he’s going to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

It seems increasingly likely that Sergi Roberto won’t renew his contract with Barcelona and will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season according to Mundo Deportivo.

Roberto’s representative, Josep Maria Orobitg, met with Barcelona’s sporting director Mateu Alemany a few weeks back but negotiations between the two parties haven’t bore fruit.

Roberto is currently recovering from surgery and is out of action at the time being. The initial proposal on the club’s part was to extend his contract for two more seasons on a salary that’s already been lowered due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old has played nine games for Barcelona in La Liga this season, producing two goals and one assist. In the Champions League he’s made three appearances. Born and raised in Catalonia, he joined Barcelona from Gimnastic at the age of 14 and has spent the entirety of his senior career at Camp Nou.