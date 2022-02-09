Robert Lewandowski could yet be an option for Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos are expected to centre their transfer efforts on PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Though, they may even have a deal for the striker wrapped up before then, already able to agree a pre-contract agreement.

Real Madrid will wait until after their Champions League clashes with PSG across the next couple of weeks before making a move, but after then, there could be an all-out attack to land their long-term target.

it had been suggested that Los Blancos could also sign another frontman this season, with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland linked.

But that has since been played down, and that seems to have excited Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Diario AS claim Lewandowski is determined to finish his career at Real Madrid, and with Haaland not likely to head to the Santiago Bernabeu, he is hoping to seize his opportunity, potentially pushing for a move this summer.

That might peak Real Madrid’s interest, and Lewandowski might just be gettable given he is out of contract in 2023 and apparently unwilling to sign new terms.