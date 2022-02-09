Karim Benzema may not be as far along in his return as initially thought.

The Real Madrid striker has missed the last two games with a muscular injury, including the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club and the La Liga win over Granada over the weekend.

Benzema seemed to be in contention for the Granada game leading up to the weekend, but ended up missing out.

And that situation could yet repeat itself this week, with all signs initially pointing towards a return for the Frenchman ahead of this weekend’s tricky-looking trip to Castellon to face Villarreal.

But just two full days before the game, Benzema still hasn’t returned to training.

As reported by Sport, Benzema has remained in individual training today and there is concern that he might not make the Villarreal game or next week’s crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash with PSG.

The next couple of days will decide a lot, but the priority will be the PSG game and it is certain that no risks will be taken in the Villarreal clash.