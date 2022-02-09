Real Madrid are not necessarily certain to get Karim Benzema back this weekend.

Benzema has missed Real Madrid‘s last two games, a Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club and a win over Granada in La Liga.

The Frenchman suffered a muscular injury just before the international break and has not been able to return.

Los Blancos have also been without full-back Ferland Mendy, who has been out for the last couple of weeks

The good news is that the pair have returned to training this week, ahead of a tricky-looking clash with Villarreal away from home.

But the pair are far from certain to return, with Marca reporting that Real Madrid will not risk playing Benzema or Mendy unless they get 100% clearance from medical staff.

Los Blancos don’t want to take any risks ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti will prioritise that Champions League clash, fortunate enough to be managing a six-point advantage at the top of La Liga.