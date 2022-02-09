Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis name their teams for tonight’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Rayo Vallecano welcome Real Betis to Vallecas this evening for the first leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey. It’s a tantalising clash between two clubs famed for their raucous supporters.

Rayo have beaten Guijuelo, Bergantinos, Mirandes, Girona and Mallorca to make it this far in Spain’s oldest national competition. Betis have beaten CFI Alicante, Talavera, Real Valladolid, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad to make it to the Spanish capital tonight.

Both clubs have been performing superbly in La Liga this season. Rayo, newly promoted from Segunda, are currently ninth in the league table having taken 31 points from their opening 22 games. They have, however, lost three of their last five.

Betis are flying even higher. The Andalusian outfit are currently third in La Liga, meaning that if the season ended as things stand they’d qualify for next season’s Champions League. They’re currently two points clear of fourth-placed Barcelona and have won two and lost two of their last five.