Paris Saint-Germain are suffering from something of an injury crisis ahead of their key clash with Real Madrid.

The Parisiens welcome Los Blancos next week for the first of two heavyweight Champions League clashes.

PSG are still in search of their first Champions League, and having built an all-star squad ahead of this season, they will feel this is their best chance yet.

But they were handed a very tough tough draw in La Liga leaders Real Madrid, and their luck heading into the fixture has been far from ideal.

As things stand, they have Neymar Junior, Leandro Paredes and Sergio Ramos all sidelined, and none of them are guaranteed on time to return on Tuesday.

All three face a race against time to be fit for the game, and Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to get Neymar back, at the very least.

PSG have shown they can cope without Ramos over recent months amid previous injury issues for the Real Madrid defender.

But Neymar is the kind of difference maker they will need for this huge clash.