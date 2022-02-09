Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at fault for their relationship breakdown.

Aubameyang was Arsenal’s prize possession heading into the last few seasons, earning the captaincy for his goalscoring form, scoring 22 goals in back-to-back Premier League seasons.

But earlier this season, he fell out with manager Arteta and was stripped of his captaincy soon after.

The Gabon international was kept out of action and he was allowed to cancel his big-money contract to join Barcelona for free during the winter window.

During his unveiling at Barca, Aubameyang suggested Arteta was at fault for the fallout.

But the Arsenal boss is having none of that, suggesting it was the striker who was the architect of his own Gunners downfall.

“I’m extremely grateful for what Auba has done at the club for his contribution since I have been here and the way I see myself in that relationship is the solution not the problem,” he said, as cited by the Daily Mail.

“I have been the solution. One hundred per cent. I can look in the eye of anybody. I do a lot of things wrong for sure but the intention all the time is the best and not for me, it’s for the club and for the team.”

Aubameyang was at Arsenal for the best part of four years.

He has joined Barca on a contract until 2025 with both he and the club having the option to end the contract in the summer of 2023.