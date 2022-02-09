Marco Asensio has admitted he would like to play with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

Asensio has enjoyed a resurgence this season, winning back a starting spot after disappointing over the last year or so.

On Sunday, the Spain international scored a wonder-goal to secure all three points for Real Madrid against Granada in the absence of two top scorers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

It was his sixth goal of the season, but he still faces a future threat.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is a target of Real Madrid’s ahead of this summer, with his contract set to expire.

And he could end up replacing Asensio in the front three, but according to the current Los Blancos star, the arrival of the Frenchman will actually be an opportunity.

“To have him as a teammate? I like to play with the best,” he told Cadena SER radio.

“If he comes, I am sure that we would understand each other marvellously.”

The arrival of Mbappe would likely mean reduced play time for Asensio, with Benzema and Vinicius not likely to slip from starting XI plans any time soon.