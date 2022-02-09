Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has opened up on the Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale situations.

Both Hazard and Bale have struggled for game time this season, for differing reasons.

Bale has been injured for much of this season, making only three club appearances so far this season.

The Welshman has since returned to fitness, but he has remained on the bench for the last three games.

Hazard has also struggled for game time this season, despite managing to stay fit for the most part, struggling to impress Carlo Ancelotti.

The Belgian makes the headlines for every game he fails to impact due to the large fee he arrived on in 2019.

But according to the player who has often started in his spot, Asensio, Hazard is still showing signs that he can be the difference-maker for Los Blancos.

“He trains well, I see him with excitement to give joy to Madrid, but many things have been put together, some injuries…it’s complicated to know,” he told Cadena SER.

“You have to ask him and some day he will give it to us. He could still be very important this season.

“He is a player with an incredible talent. He is one of the best players I have shared a dressing room with and that already noticeable in training. I believe that he can offer a lot this season.”

Asensio also spoke about Bale and his struggles, claiming the picture within the club is not as many claim, with the Welshman not exactly popular with Madrid media outlets.

“His day to day is normal like any of us,” Asensio added. “He needs to be well physically to give 100% for the team.

“He has given a lot to Madrid. I see him doing well and he can be prepared to help.

“It’s something the boss has to decide, whether to give him minutes or not.

“In the dressing room and training, he is integrated with us all.

“Each of us has character. It is not like they paint it.”