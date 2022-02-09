Marco Asensio says he didn’t plan to leave Real Madrid after his injury and the difficulties that followed.

The Spain international has impressed this season, showing better form than he has managed for a number of years.

Asensio has scored six La Liga goals so far this season, scoring a superb winner as recently as Sunday against Real Madrid.

The forward has been one of the starting forwards on the right of Los Blancos’ trio, rotating with Rodrygo.

And it’s a fine turnaround after he suffered an ACL injury that kept him out for all of the 2019/20 season.

Following that injury, Asensio struggled to reclaim his best form, but those struggles are now behind him, and he never doubted himself.

“No, I didn’t plan to leave,” he told Cadena SER radio. “The year of the injury was complicated and it’s not easy to recover the tone, but I knew that I could reach my potential.

“I had various conversations with the boss and he transmitted confidence in me – also, one has to show it on the field.

“I feel very comfortable with what he asks of me.”